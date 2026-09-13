CRA under Fire over 1.1 B. Yen in Subsidies before Disbanding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Centrist Reform Alliance is facing criticism over its decision to keep one lawmaker in the party so it can receive about 1.1 billion yen in government subsidies before officially disbanding.

On social media, the CRA has been harshly criticized for "trying to grab government subsidies" despite previously criticizing lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who were involved in a slush fund scandal.

CRA leader Junya Ogawa has explained that the funds are needed to cover expenses related to the February election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

However, it remains unclear whether the move will win public understanding as soaring prices continue to affect household finances.

"I want to take criticism with humility," Ogawa said at a press conference on Friday. "With less than half of the expenses settled, I do not believe it would be appropriate to shift the burden to private contractors," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]