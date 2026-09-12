N. Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from the Wonsan area in the eastern province of Kangwon on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missiles were fired around 5:20 a.m. and traveled about 250 kilometers.

South Korea, the United States and Japan are closely sharing related information and maintaining a state of full readiness, the South Korean military said.

The U.S. Pacific Command said on Friday local time, "We are aware of the recent missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners."

"Based on current assessments, these events do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies," it said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]