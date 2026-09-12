Volcanic Alert for Hokkaido's Mt. Tokachidake Raised to Level 3

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Meteorological Agency raised the alert level for Mount Tokachidake in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido to Level 3 on Saturday morning, banning entry to the 2,077-meter mountain.

This is the first time that Level 3 has been issued for the mountain since the alert system was introduced in 2008. Level 2 restricts access to areas around the craters.

Volcanic activity has intensified, raising the possibility of an eruption, the agency said, warning of large volcanic rocks within about 3 kilometers of the crater.

The mountain straddles the city of Furano and the towns of Biei, Kamifurano, Minamifurano and Shintoku.

The Kamifurano town government has issued an evacuation order for the Fukiage Onsen area and advised elderly and other vulnerable residents in the Tokachidake Onsen area to evacuate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]