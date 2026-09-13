N. Korean Sports Minister Mulls Japan Visit for Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--A visit to Japan by North Korean sports minister Kim Il Guk is being arranged for the Asian Games in Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, according to officials.

The plan was unveiled by the sports association of Korean residents in Japan at a press conference in Nagoya on Saturday.

Song Su Il, secretary-general of the association, said at the press conference that as the sports minister is chairman of the North Korean Olympic Committee, he will visit Japan in his capacity as a representative.

Kim previously visited Japan in November 2018 to attend the General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees in Tokyo.

The Japanese government prohibits North Korean nationals from entering the country as part of its own sanctions against Pyongyang, but allows exceptions for sports exchanges.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]