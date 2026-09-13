Koreeda's Film Wins 5 Collateral Awards at Venice

Newsfrom Japan

Venice, Italy, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda's "Look Back" has won five collateral awards at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

Koreeda's film, which is about two girls united by their passion for comics, was in competition for the Golden Lion, the top prize of the film festival. Its awards ceremony was held on the island of Lido in Venice, northern Italy, on Saturday night.

The five prizes, which were independently awarded by external organizations other than the festival itself, included the CinemaSara Award.

The Golden Lion for Best Film went to "Woman Unknown" by Danish director May el-Toukhy.

Meanwhile, "Nelson-san, Anata wa Hito wo Koroshimashitaka?" (Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?), a film by Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto about the anguish of a former U.S. soldier who experienced the Vietnam War, won the Leoncino d'Oro Award, an independent award judged by high school students and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]