Kitaguchi Sets New Japan Record in Women's Javelin
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Budapest, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Haruka Kitaguchi set a new Japanese record in women's javelin, improving her own domestic record to 68.92 meters at an international competition in Budapest on Saturday.
Kitaguchi, who won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, grabbed the title at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships, a competition for the world's top track and field athletes.
The previous Japanese record was 67.38 meters, set by her in September 2023.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]