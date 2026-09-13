Japan's Kamiji Wins U.S. Open Women's Wheelchair Tennis Title

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yui Kamiji won the U.S. Open women's wheelchair tennis singles title on Saturday, securing her second straight U.S. Open title and marking her 13th Grand Slam singles title.

In Saturday's wheelchair women's singles final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, top seed Kamiji beat second seed Diede de Groot of the Netherlands 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to claim the title.

In the women's wheelchair doubles final at the U.S. Open on Friday, Kamiji and Zhu Zhenzhen of China defeated another Japanese-Chinese pairing 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the title.

In the men's wheelchair tennis singles final on Saturday, Japan's Tokito Oda was beaten by Alfie Hewett of Britain 0-6, 6-7, failing to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam.

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