Governor-Elect Pledges Reform of Okinawa Administration

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Genta Koja, who won Sunday's gubernatorial election in Okinawa Prefecture, vowed on Monday to reform the prefectural administration.

"I will work to improve people's lives, shore up the local economy and enhance support for child-rearing families as a representative of the 1.46 million prefectural residents," the 42-year-old told reporters at his office in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture.

Koja, former deputy mayor of Naha, is tolerant of the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the city of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district in the city of Nago, both in Okinawa. In the closely watched election, he defeated incumbent Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, who sought a third term, and four other candidates.

Asked about the outlook on the timing of the return of the Futenma base site to the Japanese side, Koja said, "I would like to ask the return date to be clarified as soon as possible."

On Sunday night, after news of his likely victory reached his campaign team, Koja said, "I'm determined to realize a prefectural administration that stays close to each and every citizen of the prefecture and move Okinawa forward."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]