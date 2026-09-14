Chubu Electric Execs Rapped Officials over N-Plant Screening Delay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. executives had criticized engineering division officials over a delay in regulatory screening of its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan, according to a report released by the company Monday.

Some Chubu Electric departments are suspected of underestimating possible earthquake vibrations in data submitted for the regulatory screening needed to restart the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Hamaoka plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The report, written by an investigative committee of outside lawyers, said that the criticism may have prompted officials of related departments to engage in the misconduct.

The committee also found that Chairman Satoru Katsuno, then president, had been informed of a decision not to respond to a whistleblower who raised concerns internally in 2019. Although not recognizing that Katsuno had readily approved the decision, the report said that he should have made a more careful judgment.

Also on Monday, Chubu Electric said that it will withdraw its applications for the screening for both reactors and that Katsuno and current President Kingo Hayashi will resign.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]