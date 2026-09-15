Asian Games, Growing in Size, Hope to Boost Regional Solidarity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Asian Games, the largest international multisport event in Asia, which will kick off in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi on Saturday, has grown in size and content during its history of more than 70 years, reflecting the economic development in the region.

Naoko Takahashi finishes the women's marathon in a then Japanese record time at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 6, 1998.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which will run until Oct. 4, will be the third summer Asian Games to be hosted by Japan and the first in 32 years.

The quadrennial Games "embody the true power, solidarity and shared vision of uniting Asia as one," said Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the Olympic Council of Asia, last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]