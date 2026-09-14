Japan's Lower House Speaker Visits Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Eisuke Mori, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, on Monday visited Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, the secretariat of the Lower House said the same day.

During his stay through Tuesday, Mori plans to meet with Ukrainian government and parliamentary officials to express Japan's solidarity with Ukraine.

It is the first trip to Ukraine by the head of a Japanese parliamentary chamber since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

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