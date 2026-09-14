Japan Men's Volleyball Team Clinches 2028 Olympic Berth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese men's volleyball team has won the AVC Men's Volleyball Asian Championship 2026, earning a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

On Sunday, Japan defeated Iran 3-0 in the Asian championship final at Kitakyushu City General Gymnasium. This marks Japan's first berth in a ball sport in the 2028 Olympics.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Japan captain Yuki Ishikawa said that the team had fought hard through this season to secure the Olympic spot. "We're glad that we could accomplish the goal," he said.

"I was able to perform well thanks to the support of all my teammates," said Ran Takahashi, who was named the tournament's most valuable player.

Securing the Olympic berth two years before the 2028 Games gives the team more time to prepare.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]