Japan Lawmakers Urge PM Takaichi to Back ICC in U.N. Address

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers has urged Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to express support for the International Criminal Court in her address during the general debate at the U.N. General Assembly session Sept. 22.

The Nonpartisan Parliamentary Association for Reconsidering Human Rights Diplomacy handed a written recommendation concerning U.S. sanctions on ICC President Tomoko Akane to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu on Monday.

The lawmakers also urged the government to directly ask Washington to withdraw the sanctions.

Gen Nakatani, co-chair of the league, told reporters, "The U.N. General Assembly session is a place where a country should make its case to the world."

"We want Japan to protect the ICC through the (prime minister's) address and contacts with other countries," Nakatani added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]