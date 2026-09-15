Japan Condemns Houthis for Attacks in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has condemned pro-Iran Houthi rebels in Yemen, which are stepping up its attacks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and other locations.

In phone talks with Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba on Monday, Motegi said that the Houthis are posing a significant threat to free and safe navigation. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a key waterway in the Middle East.

The Japanese government will provide full-fledged support to Yemen's interim government, including for strengthening its coast guard, he added.

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