Customer Data Leaked from Japan Arm of U.S. Insurer Prudential

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Personal data on 1,570 customers of Tokyo-based Prudential Life Insurance Co. has been leaked after a former sales employee improperly took records outside the company and later lost them.

The former employee, who worked at the company’s Tama branch in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, took documents containing customer information obtained through work off company premises and kept them after quitting the firm in March, the Japanese arm of Prudential Financial Inc. of the United States said Monday.

The leaked data included customers’ phone numbers, addresses, places of work and information about their contracts with the life insurer.

The case came to light after a person who found the lost documents contacted Prudential Life in June.

The employee’s personal smartphone also contained customers’ contact information, the company said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]