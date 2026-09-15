Chubu Electric Apologizes to Local Leaders over Data Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. President Kingo Hayashi on Tuesday apologized to local government leaders over the company's earthquake risk data fraud involving the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

Chubu Electric submitted to the Nuclear Regulation Authority cherry-picked quake vibration data using a method different from what had been reported to the NRA for regulatory screening needed to restart the plant's No. 3 and No. 4 reactors.

Visiting the Omaezaki municipal government, Hayashi explained findings in a report on the fraud drawn up by an investigative committee and apologized. He later met with Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki at the prefectural office in the prefecture's namesake capital.

"We've ended up betraying the trust of all of you in us," Hayashi said in a meeting with the governor, expressing his sincere apologies.

Hayashi said Chubu Electric will set up Shizuoka regional headquarters in October to deal with local affairs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]