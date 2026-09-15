Takaichi to Reshuffle LDP Leadership Wed., Cabinet Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who also heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, announced Tuesday that she will reshuffle the party's leadership team Wednesday and the cabinet Thursday.

The announcement was made at a meeting of LDP executives held at the party's headquarters in Tokyo. "I will carry out personnel changes so that the government and the party can work together at full capacity to implement policies that make people feel affluent and secure," she said at the meeting.

Party executives on Sept. 8 agreed to leave personnel-related decisions up to Takaichi.

The prime minister is expected to retain LDP Vice President Taro Aso, 85, Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki, 73, and policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi, 51.

Former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hideki Murai, 46, is seen becoming the party's parliamentary affairs chief.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]