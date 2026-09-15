Fire Occurs at Chubu Electric Hamaoka N-Plant in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. said Tuesday that a fire occurred on the day at its idled Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan.

The fire caused no injury or had no impact on the safety of the plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, the company said.

Around 10:40 a.m., a worker spotted a small fire in a control panel in a building for power disconnection and connection. The worker was checking the building because electrical shock prevention equipment for the central control room of the No. 3 reactor failed to operate properly after installation work.

The local fire department confirmed about 30 minutes later that the fire was fully extinguished.

Chubu Electric issued a statement apologizing for the fire and pledging to investigate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]