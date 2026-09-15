Sharp Begins Taking Orders for AI Servers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. said Tuesday that it has begun accepting orders for servers designed to run artificial intelligence models.

The Japanese company, a unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., a Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer, aims to achieve 250 billion yen in AI server sales in Japan in fiscal 2030, which ends in March 2031.

Sharp's AI server uses Nvidia Corp.'s most advanced AI server platform. Hon Hai is in charge of server production while Sharp handles the operations and maintenance of AI servers after sale.

The Japanese firm plans to sell the servers to domestic companies and local governments seeking to use AI models independently while maintaining data security.

The country's AI server market is expected to grow from 900 billion yen in fiscal 2025 to 7 trillion yen in fiscal 2035, according to Sharp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]