Japan Pork, Egg Prices Hit Record Highs in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of pork loin in Japan in September came to 293 yen per 100 grams, hitting the highest level since the survey started in August 2003, the agriculture ministry has said.

Prices of a pack of 10 eggs averaged 309 yen in the latest reporting month, matching a record high marked in March, May and June, according to the ministry data released Tuesday.

Demand for domestic pork is increasing amid higher prices of imported produce reflecting the yen's weakening and increasing pork demand worldwide.

The rise in egg prices was attributable to the lingering impact from the spread of avian influenza last year and the start of sales of seasonal products using eggs at fast food chains.

The monthly price survey covers a total of 470 stores--10 each in the country's 47 prefectures. The latest survey was conducted Sept. 7-9.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]