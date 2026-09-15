Chinese Official Raps PM Takaichi at Meeting with Japanese Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--A senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official has told visiting Japanese lawmakers that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks last November on a possible Taiwan contingency are the main reason for difficulties in bilateral relations, it was learned Tuesday.

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin criticized Takaichi during a meeting in Beijing on Monday with a delegation of young Japanese lawmakers from a suprapartisan parliamentary group promoting friendship with China, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

On Monday, the Japanese lawmakers also met with Yang Wanming, head of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, which promotes private-sector exchanges.

According to the association, Yang asked the lawmakers to encourage Japanese people to sufficiently recognize the serious harm caused by Takaichi's remarks, which he said are incorrect.

The delegation comprised eight lawmakers, including members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party. It visited China for three days through Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]