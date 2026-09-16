Tokyo Disney Resort Unveils Halloween Event Preview

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. on Tuesday gave the press a preview of the Disney Halloween special event, which is set to run from Wednesday through Oct. 31.

At Tokyo Disneyland, one of the two amusement parks that make up Tokyo Disney Resort in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, near the Japanese capital, villain characters from Disney movies strolled around the park in parades and drew cheers from guests dressed up in costumes.

Oriental Land has raised the prices of various paid services at Tokyo Disney Resort, citing rising costs, and plans to raise the maximum admission ticket price next month.

Nevertheless, the parks were crowded with visitors in costumes before the official start of the Halloween-themed event.

"I can't complain because I love (Tokyo Disney Resort)," said a 36-year-old woman who frequently visits with her family of four. "I want to come again."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]