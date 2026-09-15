Tokyo-Born Director Murai Wins Emmy for Comedy Series

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo-born Hiro Murai won this year's Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, becoming the first Asian recipient of the prize.

The award was presented at the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday.

"Widows' Bay," an Apple TV series directed by Murai, is a horror comedy about a mayor's efforts to turn a New England island, known for a legendary curse, into a popular tourist destination.

In 2019, Murai won a Grammy for Best Music Video.

Murai, who moved to Los Angeles as a child, is a filmmaker active in the United States. His father is composer Kunihiko Murai, known for "Tsubasa wo Kudasai," a popular Japanese folk song.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]