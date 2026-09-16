Departing CRA Members to Form "Minshu Kaikaku no Kai"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--A new Japanese political party to be formed by some departing members of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is set to be named "Minshu Kaikaku no Kai," which roughly means "association for democratic reform," CRA leader Junya Ogawa announced Wednesday.

The formation of the new party is set to be reported to the internal affairs ministry on Thursday. Ogawa will head the new party.

Ogawa described the new party as a "reformist force that confronts vested interests" and said its platform will include the phrase "democratic centrism."

The CRA's 49 member lawmakers on Wednesday approved the de facto split of the party at a general meeting in parliament, greenlighting the departures of 20 members affiliated with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who will form the new party, and of 28 members affiliated with Komeito, who are expected to complete procedures to rejoin the party next week.

CDP-affiliated So Watanabe will remain in the CRA and oversee the settlement of its debts and the winding up of its organization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]