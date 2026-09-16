Japan, U.S. Lawmakers Agree on Need to Deter China over Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and U.S. lawmakers Tuesday agreed that deterring China is important to prevent a contingency involving Taiwan.

The view was shared at a meeting in Washington between a pro-Taiwan group of lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Thomas Tillis, co-chair of the Senate Taiwan Caucus.

"We were able to share the understanding that a crisis involving Taiwan is indeed a crisis for Japan and a crisis for the Japan-U.S. alliance," Hirofumi Takinami, an LDP member of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, told reporters after the meeting.

U.S. lawmakers expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in the Diet last November regarding a possible Taiwan contingency.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]