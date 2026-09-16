Hitachi to Build 528-M.-Dollar Transformer Plant in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Energy Ltd. said Wednesday that it will invest 528 million dollars to build a transformer manufacturing plant in Mississippi to meet surging U.S. power demand amid wider use of artificial intelligence.

The Swiss unit of Hitachi Ltd. expects the plant to more than double its production capacity compared with an existing transformer plant in Mississippi. Construction of the new plant will begin later this year, with production scheduled to start in 2029.

The new plant will be "the cornerstone" of Hitachi Energy's 1.5-billion-dollar U.S. investment plan, the company said.

In September last year, Hitachi Energy said it would invest 1 billion dollars in the United States. It later expanded the plan as Japan pledged to make 550 billion dollars in investment and loans to the United States as part of a bilateral trade agreement.

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