2 Firms Show Interest in Japanese Spent Nuclear Fuel Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. and Tohoku Electric Power Co. have expressed an intention to use an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Mutsu, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The facility currently accepts spent nuclear fuel only from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Japan Atomic Power Co. Securing storage capacity for growing amounts of spent nuclear fuel has become an urgent issue as nuclear reactors resume operations across the country.

TEPCO is expected to report the intentions of Kansai Electric and Tohoku Electric to local governments on Friday, but it is uncertain whether they will be allowed to use the facility.

TEPCO and Japan Atomic said last December that they wanted to begin considering having the Mutsu facility accept spent fuel from nuclear plants operated by other companies, after they determined that spent fuel from their own plants would fall short of the amount expected to be stored at the facility under initial plans.

After Mutsu Mayor Tomoya Yamamoto gave the go-ahead with the move last month, TEPCO and Japan Atomic asked eight other Japanese power firms that operate nuclear plants whether they wanted to use the facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]