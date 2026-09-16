LDP Upper House Chief Denies Takaichi's Interference in Personnel Matters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Masaji Matsuyama, leader of lawmakers in Japan's Senate from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday denied views that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has interfered in personnel decisions for party members in the upper chamber of parliament.

"I made the decision comprehensively" without any consideration to the prime minister's intention, Matsuyama told reporters, referring to the replacement of Junichi Ishii as secretary-general for LDP lawmakers in the Senate, which was previously called the House of Councillors.

The chair of LDP senators effectively has the authority to make personnel decisions for them. Takaichi, LDP president, is said to have been dissatisfied with Ishii's handling of the Senate's deliberations on the government's fiscal 2026 budget.

"I don't have the authority to make personnel decisions" for LDP senators, Takaichi told reporters.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]