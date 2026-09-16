Japan's 1st Sitting Female Local Chief on Maternity Leave Gives Birth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Shoko Kawata, the 36-year-old mayor of the city of Yawata in Kyoto Prefecture, who is believed to be the first sitting female local government chief in Japan to take maternity leave, gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, the city government said Wednesday.

Both the mother and child are healthy, according to the city.

Kawata commented through the city, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who gave words of support, everyone at the city office who has been covering my work, and everyone concerned."

The youngest female mayor in Japan has been taking maternity leave since July. She plans to return to her duties in early November.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]