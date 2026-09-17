New HIV Carriers, AIDS Patients in Japan Fall in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 890 new HIV carriers and AIDS patients in 2025, marking a decrease of 104 from the previous year and the second lowest level in the past 20 years, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The number of new HIV carriers fell by 38 to 624, the lowest in 20 years, while that of AIDS patients dropped by 66 to 266.

Same-sex sexual contact was the most common route of infection, accounting for 404 among HIV carriers and 139 among AIDS patients.

By age group, people in their 20s made up the largest number of HIV carriers, with 219, followed by those in their 30s, with 216.

Among AIDS patients, those in their 50s or older accounted for the most cases, with 86, followed by those in their 30s, with 73.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]