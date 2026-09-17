Japan SDF Starts Work to Extinguish Indonesia Forest Fires

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces has started work to extinguish forest fires in western Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The Ground SDF's CH-47 helicopters started spraying river water scooped into large buckets Wednesday.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, it is the SDF's first firefighting operation outside of the country.

The operation was slated to begin Sunday, but was delayed due to smoke from the fires reducing visibility.

The fire situation in Kalimantan started to worsen around August, leading Indonesian authorities to seek support from Japan under the two countries' defense cooperation agreement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]