Tokyo Game Show Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's biggest game exhibitions, kicked off Thursday at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, a city near Tokyo, bringing together over 1,000 Japanese and foreign exhibitors.

The exhibition will be held for five days through Monday, one day longer than usual to mark its 30th anniversary. Its organizers expect 300,000 visitors.

"Our role will be even bigger as one of Japan's leading content industries," Haruhiro Tsujimoto, chairman of the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association, which organizes the event, said in an opening ceremony.

Among exhibitors, Sega Corp. has set up a booth where visitors can play its new action game "Stranger than Heaven," which will be released in January, and popular role-playing game "Persona 4 Revival."

Square Enix Co. showed off its new game "Final Fantasy VII Revelation," which will be released in April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]