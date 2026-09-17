Japan Household Financial Assets Hit Record High at End-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Financial assets held by households in Japan rose 11.0 pct from a year before to a record 2,519 trillion yen at the end of June, the Bank of Japan said Thursday.

The growth reflected soaring stock prices. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average exceeded 70,000 for the first time ever in June.

Of the total household financial assets, equities jumped 47.0 pct to a record 486 trillion yen, while investment trusts grew 36.8 pct to 193 trillion yen, also a record high.

Insurance policies rose 3.0 pct to 426 trillion yen as the value of foreign currency-denominated products swelled due to the historic weakening of the yen.

Cash and deposits were up 0.5 pct at 1,132 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]