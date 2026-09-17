Takaichi Cabinet Approval Rate Falls to 44.1 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet dropped 4.3 percentage points from the previous month to 44.1 pct in September, hitting the lowest level since she took office last October, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

The rate fell for four months in a row.

According to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday, the proportion of respondents who did not support the cabinet came to 29.3 pct, up 2.4 points.

The survey found that 68.6 pct of respondents opposed Takaichi's decision to appoint lawmakers involved in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's slush fund scandal to key party or cabinet posts. Only 11.8 pct supported the move.

Even among LDP supporters, 53.6 pct expressed opposition, outweighing support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]