U.S.-China Ties Major Concern for Reshuffled Takaichi Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The reshuffled cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces some daunting diplomatic challenges, such as responses to a potential rapid pivot in U.S.-China relations.

A major goal of the new Takaichi cabinet, launched Thursday, is maintaining a stable relationship with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has been unpredictable in terms of diplomacy.

With the closely watched summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to be held next week, Tokyo is hoping to beef up its communication with the U.S. side.

Despite such an aspiration, the U.S. government's sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national, will likely be a thorn in Tokyo-Washington ties.

Meanwhile, Japan's relations with China remain frayed following Beijing's backlash toward Takaichi's remarks last November regarding a possible contingency over Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]