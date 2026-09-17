PM Takaichi Says Her New Cabinet Will Decide and Act

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday described her second cabinet, which she launched the same day, as one that will make decisions, take on challenges and act.

"I will pursue a responsible and proactive fiscal policy to make Japan strong and prosperous," Takaichi said at a press conference.

Regarding the planned consumption tax cut for food next April, the prime minister expressed confidence in funding, saying, "We have a clear prospect."

"We'll secure (the necessary funds) without relying on special government bonds, so we can gain market trust," she said. "I think you don't need to worry."

Meanwhile, Takaichi denied that the cabinet reshuffle is linked to next year's leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]