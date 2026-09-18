Reshuffled Takaichi Cabinet Vows to Realize Strong Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The reshuffled cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that it will realize a strong economy under a responsible and proactive fiscal policy.

In its basic policy adopted at its first meeting, the reshuffled cabinet also said it will deploy powerful diplomacy in collaboration with other countries that share fundamental values such as the rule of law.

The Takaichi administration is entering the stage of full-scale implementation of policies, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference at the prime minister's office on Friday.

"We will take on challenges continuously and do our best by bringing out the latent strength of Japan and the Japanese people," he said.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who retained his post in the reshuffled cabinet, said in a speech at the Defense Ministry on Friday, "As we cannot predict when unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force will occur, we need to gather all our strength to prevent a new war."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]