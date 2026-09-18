Japan Extra Diet Session to Be Convened on Oct. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday told the ruling parties that an extraordinary parliamentary session will be convened on Oct. 5.

It will be the first Diet session since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, launched her reshuffled cabinet Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara conveyed the schedule to the LDP's Diet affairs chiefs of the Senate, the upper chamber previously called the House of Councillors, and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

The government and the ruling camp, also including the Japan Innovation Party, aim to pass legislation for a temporary consumption tax cut for food and that for reducing the number of Lower House seats.

Takaichi is expected to deliver a policy speech Oct. 5, with question-and-answer sessions in the two chambers set to be held between Oct. 7 and 9.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]