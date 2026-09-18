Eastern Japan City Puts Off Decision on N-Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki Pref., Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, said Friday that the city will put off a decision on whether to accept a literature survey for choosing a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants in the country.

"I have concluded that we should reconfirm the central government's thinking before making a decision," the mayor, Sadayuki Suzuki, said during a city assembly session. He pointed out that some assembly members and residents have raised concerns about possible reputational damage from the survey and doubts about the selection process.

The industry ministry asked the city on Aug. 31 to accept the survey. The mayor had planned to determine possibly Friday whether the city will meet the request.

Suzuki told the city assembly that it is necessary to discuss the matter as part of efforts to revitalize a city struggling with a plummeting population, apparently referring to up to 2 billion yen in subsidies offered to a municipality that accepts a literature survey.

"How can we make a detailed discussion without conducting a literature survey?" he said, criticizing some assembly members opposing a literature survey without hearing explanations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]