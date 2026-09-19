PM Takaichi, Trump to Meet in N.Y. on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday and to deliver a speech at the U.N. General Assembly the same day.

The U.S. government said Friday that the president will visit New York for two days from Monday to attend the General Assembly.

Takaichi, who will visit New York for four days from Monday, hopes to exchange views on China with Trump and demonstrate the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance ahead of the U.S. leader's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Thursday.

A U.S. government source said that Japan is an extremely important ally and regional partner for the United States, and that it will be a key meeting before Xi's visit to the United States.

The prime minister is also set to meet with other world leaders attending the General Assembly. She is slated to hold a press conference for Japanese and foreign media after her address at the U.N. body. Trump is scheduled to deliver an address that day as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]