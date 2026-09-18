Japan Foreign Min. Motegi to Visit N.Y. from Sun. for U.N. Assembly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday that he will visit New York from Sunday to attend a U.N. General Assembly session.

Motegi will also attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major powers and a meeting of foreign ministers from the so-called Group of Four framework, which comprises Japan, Germany, India and Brazil.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and other officials from various countries.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of Japan's admission to the United Nations," Motegi told a press conference Friday. "I will explain Japan's efforts and seek to strengthen cooperation with the international community."

Motegi will co-host on Wednesday a foreign ministers' meeting on ensuring maritime stability, to discuss security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, key crude oil shipping routes facing continued instability.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]