Japan Rice Price Falls below 3,000 Yen for 1st Time in 2 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Prices of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets in Japan in the week to Sunday averaged 2,971 yen per 5 kilograms, down 32 yen from a week before and below 3,000 yen for the first time since early September 2024, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The figure dropped for the fifth consecutive week.

Rice prices had been rising since the summer of 2024, when a supply shortage triggered what became known as the Reiwa-era rice crisis. The average supermarket price reached 4,416 yen in January this year. Supply-demand conditions have recently eased, reflecting the government's release of rice from its stockpiles and increased production.

Falling prices for rice, a staple food in Japan, benefit households. But prices are expected to fall further, raising concerns among farmers that they may fail to cover production costs.

At his inaugural press conference on Friday, agriculture minister Kazuo Yana voiced concern, saying, "The situation is becoming extremely difficult and simply unacceptable for farmers trying to stay in business."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]