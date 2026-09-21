Hayashi Seen Gearing Up for LDP Leadership Race after Cabinet Exit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is drawing attention within the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party over his next move after leaving the cabinet in a reshuffle on Thursday.

Of the four candidates who ran against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the LDP leadership election last autumn, Hayashi was the only one not to remain in either a cabinet or senior party post in the latest personnel changes. He also quickly announced his intention to continue his regional tours.

Those close to the prime minister are increasingly wary that Hayashi could emerge as a rallying point for forces opposed to Takaichi in the party leadership election next autumn.

"I don't want this to become tomorrow morning's headline, so let me just say that I don't know yet what I'll do that far down the road," Hayashi said at a lecture in Tokyo on Friday when asked whether he was interested in running in the leadership election, leaving the possibility open.

Noting that he visited 26 of Japan's 47 prefectures while serving as internal affairs minister, Hayashi also expressed his eagerness to continue traveling around the country. "There are 21 left," he said. "I'd like to create opportunities to hear what people in those regions have to say."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]