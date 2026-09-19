Member of Boy Band Timelesz Arrested for Alleged Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Shuto Inomata, a 25-year-old member of the Japanese boy band Timelesz on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a woman in her 20s.

Inomata is suspected of punching the victim in the face on Friday evening at a parking lot next to a convenience store in Tokyo's Koto Ward, according to investigative sources. The woman is believed to have sustained minor injuries.

After the woman sought help at the store, saying that she had been punched by her boyfriend, store staff and bystanders called the police.

Inomata denied the allegation, claiming that his hand accidentally struck the woman during an argument, the sources said.

Inomata joined the boy band in February last year after passing an online audition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]