Japan Municipalities Make Joke of Low Recognition for Tourism PR

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese municipalities are turning their low name recognition into tourism promotion opportunities, using self-deprecating jokes to attract attention.

The Akita prefectural government's tourism strategy division launched a campaign from May to July this year to distribute accommodation coupons under a catchy slogan, "Akita Prefecture: Still Unnoticed."

The northeastern prefecture has struggled with its low name recognition despite its rich tourist attractions, including the Shirakami-Sanchi mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which also straddles Aomori Prefecture, and the Akita Kanto Festival, a traditional summer event in August.

In June, the number of overnight stays in Akita totaled 339,100, up 34.4 pct from a year earlier, marking the highest growth rate nationwide, according to the Japan Tourism Agency's statistics.

"The campaign appears to have had an effect," a prefectural government official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]