Protection Requests for Dogs, Cats on Rise in Japan: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--About half of 120 civic groups working in Japan to save and rehome dogs and cats received more requests to take in such animals for protection in the past year than in the preceding year, a private-sector survey shows.

According to the survey, conducted by pet care-related company Inuneko-Seikatsu Co., the 120 groups took in a total of 8,718 dogs and cats in the past 12 months.

Among the groups, 58, or 48 pct, reported "increases" or "sharp Increases" year on year in protection requests and cases of dogs or cats brought in to them while 20 groups, or 16 pct, saw "deceases" or "sharp decreases."

Asked to give one or more factors behind the rises in protection requests, 51 of the 58 groups cited neglect due to elderly owners' hospitalization or death. Owners' failures to manage multiple pets were reported by 38 groups, and births of offspring of feral dogs and cats by 30 groups.

The survey of some 530 groups across Japan was carried out online in June and July, with the 120 groups providing valid responses. Inuneko-Seikatsu released the survey results in line with this year's "be kind to animals week" in Japan, which runs through Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]