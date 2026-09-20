Triathlete Hojo Wins 1st Gold Medal for Japan at 2026 Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Takumi Hojo won the men's triathlon at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday, bringing Japan its first gold medal at the 2026 Games and marking the country's fifth consecutive victory in the event.

In the women's individual karate, Japan's Maho Ono won the gold medal, the ninth consecutive win for Japan since karate became an official sport at the 1994 Hiroshima Games.

In teqball, a new sport combining elements of soccer and table tennis, Japan's Yuina Sakamoto grabbed the women's singles bronze medal.

Hojo, with his fiery red hair, crossed the finish line to a roar of cheers. He took a satisfying sip of water and broke into a broad smile.

"From the moment I learned this would be the first medal for Japan, I put pressure on myself going into the race," said Hojo. "I'm happy I was able to pull off the win."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]