Japanese Food Makers Accelerating U.S. Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food makers are accelerating their investment in the United States, such as by building new factories and expanding existing facilities, amid the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine among U.S. consumers.

Japanese makers are also seeking a tailwind from rising demand for Japanese food among U.S. visitors to Japan who want to continue enjoying their favorite Japanese products after returning home.

As the food market in Japan is expected to shrink due to the country's declining population, companies are seeking growth opportunities in overseas markets.

"A virtuous cycle has been established whereby visitors continue to seek out the Japanese food they enjoyed during their stay even after returning home," said an official at the Japan External Trade Organization's division responsible for U.S. affairs, adding that Japanese companies are likely to continue expanding their investment in the United States, where the population continues to grow.

In 2025, the number of visitors from the United States to Japan rose 22.9 pct from the previous year to about 3.11 million.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]