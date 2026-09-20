N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from around Wonsan, Kangwon Province, at around 3 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the South Korean military.

Both missiles are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

The first missile traveled about 440 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of about 60 km, and the second one traveled about 590 km, reaching a maximum altitude of about 70 km. No damage to ships or aircraft has been confirmed.

Speaking to reporters following the launches, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi revealed that the government has lodged a strict protest with North Korea through embassy channels in Beijing.

"Ballistic missile launches violate related U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious problem concerning the safety of our people," Koizumi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]