N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from around Wonsan, Kangwon Province, at around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the South Korean military.

According to Japanese Defense Ministry sources, it is believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

At around 6 p.m., what was possibly a ballistic missile was again launched from North Korea and likely fallen outside Japan's EEZ, the ministry said.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered her government to collect and analyze related information.

In a statement on Thursday, Kim Yo Jong, chief of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, threatened countermeasures against recent joint defense drills among the United States, Japan, South Korea and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]